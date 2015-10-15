AIA Group says third-quarter value of new business up 25 percent

The company logo of AIA and Chinese New Year illustrations are seen on a panel on the AIA Central building in Hong Kong February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, the world’s second-largest life insurer by market capitalization, on Friday reported a 25 percent rise in the value of new business for the first half of the year, driven by strong sales in Hong Kong and China.

AIA said the company’s value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a yardstick for growth, rose to $552 million from $468 million in the same period a year ago.

AIA’s shares have risen 3.5 percent this year, as strong sales of insurance products outweighed fears over slowing economic growth in Asia.