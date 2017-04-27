FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Insurer AIA Group shares open up 5.4 percent after strong first quarter
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 27, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 4 months ago

Insurer AIA Group shares open up 5.4 percent after strong first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An AIA logo is seen on a building in Singapore May 26, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) shares opened up 5.4 percent on Thursday after the world's third-largest life insurer by market value posted a 55 percent rise in its new business in the first quarter.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose to$884 million during the quarter, up from $578 million in the same period a year ago, the company earlier said.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.