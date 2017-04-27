Insurer AIA Group shares open up 5.4 percent after strong first quarter

FILE PHOTO: An AIA logo is seen on a building in Singapore May 26, 2016.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) shares opened up 5.4 percent on Thursday after the world's third-largest life insurer by market value posted a 55 percent rise in its new business in the first quarter.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose to$884 million during the quarter, up from $578 million in the same period a year ago, the company earlier said.