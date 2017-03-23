FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ireland finance ministry appoints bookrunners for AIB IPO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 23, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 5 months ago

Ireland finance ministry appoints bookrunners for AIB IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ireland's finance ministry said on Thursday it has appointed five banks to act as bookrunners for a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I), in a further signal it could launch an initial public offering in the coming weeks.

In January, finance minister Michael Noonan raised the possibility that the government could try to return part of the bank to private ownership as early as May as markets improve.

The government said on Thursday that Citigroup (C.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Goodbody Stockbrokers, JPMorgan (JPM.N) and UBS (UBSG.S) have now been appointed as bookrunners for a potential sale.

They will join Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Davy Stockbrokers who were appointed as global coordinators in December.

Last year, Ireland pushed back the timetable for selling its stake, citing unfavorable market conditions, but Noonan has said rising bank share prices suggest he might get the value needed.

The 99.9 percent state-owned bank became the first domestic-owned Irish lender to restart dividends since the financial crash almost a decade ago, when it proposed a 250 million euro payment earlier this month after reporting strong margin and capital growth during 2016.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.