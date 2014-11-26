United Nations says aid chief Valerie Amos plans to step down

U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos gestures as she speaks during a news conference on Ebola at the United Nations in Geneva September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Valerie Amos plans to step down at the end of March after more than four years in the position, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced on Wednesday.

“Ms. Amos has tirelessly advocated for people around the world affected by disaster and conflict,” Ban said in a statement. “For her, people have always come first. She also worked closely with humanitarian workers who often risk their own lives to serve people most in need.”

Amos served as a British Cabinet minister, Leader of the House of Lords and Secretary of State for International Development between 2003 and 2007 and was Britain’s Africa minister between 2001 and 2003, according to a U.N. biography.