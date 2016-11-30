FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Cook ups Apple support for fight against AIDS
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 30, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 9 months ago

Cook ups Apple support for fight against AIDS

Julia Love

2 Min Read

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook waves during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016.Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is expanding its support for the fight against AIDS through the (RED) charity founded by rock singer Bono, Chief Executive Tim Cook said in an interview ahead of World Aids Day.

Over the next week, the company will expand its line of (RED) products and donate $1 for each transaction made using mobile payment Apple Pay in its physical and online stores, up to a total of $1 million. Bank of America (BAC.N) will contribute up to that sum for Apple Pay transactions using its cards.

"There's still way too many people dying of AIDS, still too many kids being born with HIV, and so we are continuing to press really hard," Cook said in the interview.

UNAIDS predicts the number of babies born with HIV could drop to near zero by 2020 from around 400 per day now, Apple said.

The (RED) campaign is an example of "cause-related marketing," a style of philanthropy that some critics say is self-serving because they promote corporate brands as much as the underlying cause.

Cook told Reuters that Apple can have a far greater impact by raising awareness among consumers than by simply writing a check. "When we put ourselves into something, it's worth a lot more than just money," he said.

(RED) was one of Apple's highest profile philanthropic efforts under former Chief Executive Steve Jobs, who largely avoided corporate giving. The company has been responsible for about $120 million of the $360 million (RED) has raised since it was founded in 2006.

Reporting by Julia Love, editing by Peter Henderson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.