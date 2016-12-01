FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Vigils, campaigns mark World AIDS Day
#Health News
December 1, 2016 / 3:45 PM / 9 months ago

Vigils, campaigns mark World AIDS Day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People light candles to mark World AIDS day in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines December 1, 2016.Czar Dancel - RTSU716

(Reuters) - From awareness campaigns to candle-lit vigils, people around the globe are marking World AIDS Day on Thursday.

Each year, people across countries gather on Dec. 1 to promote awareness about the fight against HIV/AIDS and remember those who lost their lives.

The hashtag #WorldAIDSDay trended on Twitter as users posted messages and pictures of red ribbons supporters wear to mark the occasion, as well as of people around the world lighting candles for commemoration events.

According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), some 36.7 million people around the world were living with HIV last year.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Toby Chopra

