Air France-KLM unveils plan for cost-cutting in the fall
July 26, 2013 / 5:37 AM / in 4 years

Air France-KLM unveils plan for cost-cutting in the fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Air France-KLM Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac arrives to attend the company's First-Half 2013 results presentation in Paris July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Friday it planned to introduce major new cost-cutting measures in the autumn as Europe’s weak economy thwarts efforts to turn around its medium-haul and cargo businesses.

The airline said the plan would include voluntary departures as well as industrial and commercial initiatives.

Air France-KLM had already renegotiated pay and conditions with airline staff, cutting 5,122 jobs and restructuring its network to cope with soaring fuel costs, a worsening cargo business and tough competition from Gulf and low-cost carriers.

“The measures already taken have enabled medium-haul and cargo to improve their operating results but not sufficiently in view of the weak economic conditions,” it said in a statement.

The airline said it aimed to improve its operating result in the second half in line with the first and reduce its net debt by year-end.

Air France-KLM posted an operating profit of 79 million euros ($104.56 million), reversing last year’s loss, helped by lower fuel bills and staff costs.

Revenue rose 1.2 percent to 6.58 billion euros in the three months to June 30, a level described by the company as “below target at this stage”.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan

