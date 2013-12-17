FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AerCap's largest shareholder says will vote for $5.4 billion ILFC buy
December 17, 2013 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

AerCap's largest shareholder says will vote for $5.4 billion ILFC buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Waha Capital WAHA.AD, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, said on Tuesday it would vote in favor of AerCap Holdings’ $5.4 billion acquisition of American International Group Inc’s (AIG.N) aircraft leasing unit.

AerCap will pay $3 billion plus stock for International Lease Finance Corp, in a deal which would see it take a 46 percent stake in the company and result in the insurer finally securing a sale of the business after four years of trying.

“We are supportive of this transaction which we expect to be value enhancing for AerCap’s existing shareholders and indirectly for our own shareholders,” said Salem Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Waha Capital, in an Abu Dhabi bourse filing.

Waha Capital is AerCap’s largest shareholder with a 26.3 percent stake. Should the deal complete, Waha’s holding will be reduced to about 14 percent, the statement said.

Reporting by David French; Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
