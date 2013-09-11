FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIG halts Berkshire reinsurance deals as rivalry heats up: report
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2013 / 1:12 AM / 4 years ago

AIG halts Berkshire reinsurance deals as rivalry heats up: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man exits the AIG headquarters offices in New York's financial district, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American International Group Inc (AIG.N) has decided to stop signing new reinsurance contracts with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) due to competitive reasons, Bloomberg News reported, citing an unidentified person familiar with the decision.

AIG stopped entering new deals with Berkshire units including National Indemnity Co. and General Re about two months ago, but existing contracts will not be affected, Bloomberg said, citing the person.

The decision comes after Berkshire hired away senior AIG executives and Buffett said he planned to expand his company’s commercial insurance operations that compete with AIG.

A spokesman for AIG declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Berkshire did not immediately return a request for comment.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.