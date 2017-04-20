FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO: CNBC
April 20, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 4 months ago

AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc (AIG.N) is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.

Former CEO Peter Hancock decided to step down after coming under pressure from shareholders and the insurer's board, following poor financial performance.

Duperreault oversaw the turnaround of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC.N) after the 2008 financial crisis.

AIG said it does not comment on rumors, when contacted.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

