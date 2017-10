(Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) would like to pay a dividend in 2013 if it could, subject to discussions with regulators, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.

On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche reiterated that AIG’s priority for 2013 will be managing its coverage ratio with the hope of ultimately raising its credit ratings. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz)