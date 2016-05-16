FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor Icahn raises stake in AIG by 5.2 percent
May 16, 2016

Activist investor Icahn raises stake in AIG by 5.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in American International Group Inc (AIG.N) by 5.2 percent, putting him in a better position to pressure the insurer to split into three independent companies.

Icahn now owns 44.4 million shares in AIG, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, bringing his stake in the biggest U.S. commercial insurer by premiums to about 4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Tensions have been mounting between AIG Chief Executive Peter Hancock and Icahn over the billionaire’s suggestion in October that the company should break up - an idea Hancock promptly rebuffed.

Icahn had argued that a split would help AIG rid itself of the regulatory burden of being a systemically important financial institution, which requires higher capital cushions.

In February, the insurer agreed to add Samuel Merksamer, a managing director at Icahn Capital LP, to its board.

Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
