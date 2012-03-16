FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks eye AIG toxic assets held by NY Fed: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 16, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 6 years ago

Banks eye AIG toxic assets held by NY Fed: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Protesters gather outside the AIG building in Los Angeles March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Several banks including Goldman Sachs (GS.N) have shown an interest in buying American International Group Inc’s (AIG.N) complex and troubled assets tied to the insurer’s bailout, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The troubled assets, which are held by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, are valued at about $47 billion at face value, the paper said. These toxic assets were acquired by New York Fed as a part of the AIG bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

Banks including Barclays PLC’s (BARC.L) Barclays Capital unit, Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX and Goldman Sachs are among the ones interested in buying the complex mortgage-backed assets at around their current market value, the Journal said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

A few interested buyers have approached the New York Fed about the collateralized debt obligations. However, the people told the paper that they do not yet expect any imminent sales.

None of the parties were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.