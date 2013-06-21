FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIG extends deadline for consortium to buy aircraft-leasing unit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 21, 2013 / 11:27 PM / in 4 years

AIG extends deadline for consortium to buy aircraft-leasing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A new sign is displayed over the entrance to the AIG headquarters offices in New York's financial district, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - American International Group’s (AIG.N) unit extended the date for a Chinese consortium to get regulatory approvals to buy the airplane-leasing business till July 31.

AIG announced the deal to sell International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) last December for $4.8 billion to a consortium including New China Trust, one-fifth owned by Barclays Plc (BARC.L), China Aviation Industrial Fund and P3 Investments Ltd.

Last month, the two sides agreed to extend the deadline for the deal’s closing by a month, to mid-June.

AIG may terminate the deal if it does not close by July 31, ILFC said in an amendment to its initial public offering on Friday. (link.reuters.com/nez98t)

ILFC also said it will not go through with an IPO if the sale is completed.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.