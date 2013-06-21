AIG extends deadline for consortium to buy aircraft-leasing unit

(Reuters) - American International Group’s (AIG.N) unit extended the date for a Chinese consortium to get regulatory approvals to buy the airplane-leasing business till July 31.
AIG announced the deal to sell International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) last December for $4.8 billion to a consortium including New China Trust, one-fifth owned by Barclays Plc (BARC.L), China Aviation Industrial Fund and P3 Investments Ltd.
Last month, the two sides agreed to extend the deadline for the deal’s closing by a month, to mid-June.
AIG may terminate the deal if it does not close by July 31, ILFC said in an amendment to its initial public offering on Friday. (link.reuters.com/nez98t)
ILFC also said it will not go through with an IPO if the sale is completed.
