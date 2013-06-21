AIG extends deadline for consortium to buy aircraft-leasing unit

A new sign is displayed over the entrance to the AIG headquarters offices in New York's financial district, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - American International Group’s (AIG.N) unit extended the date for a Chinese consortium to get regulatory approvals to buy the airplane-leasing business till July 31.

AIG announced the deal to sell International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) last December for $4.8 billion to a consortium including New China Trust, one-fifth owned by Barclays Plc (BARC.L), China Aviation Industrial Fund and P3 Investments Ltd.

Last month, the two sides agreed to extend the deadline for the deal’s closing by a month, to mid-June.

AIG may terminate the deal if it does not close by July 31, ILFC said in an amendment to its initial public offering on Friday. (link.reuters.com/nez98t)

ILFC also said it will not go through with an IPO if the sale is completed.