FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIG directors discuss mortgage-insurance business spinoff, sale: WSJ
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 29, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

AIG directors discuss mortgage-insurance business spinoff, sale: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People exit the AIG building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc (AIG.N) directors are discussing a spinoff or sale of the company’s small mortgage-insurance business as it faces new pressure from shareholders to break itself apart, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn published a letter on Wednesday advising CEO Peter Hancock to spin off AIG’s life and mortgage insurance units into public companies. The move would return more cash to shareholders, Icahn said, and help AIG rid itself of a regulatory burden.

Icahn said his letter was supported by hedge fund manager John Paulson, who owns 1.1 percent of AIG.

The discussions have been under way for a while, and no final decision has been made about the unit, the Journal said.

AIG declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.