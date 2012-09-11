FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says outlook for AIG ratings is negative after U.S. share sale
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

S&P says outlook for AIG ratings is negative after U.S. share sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of American International Group (AIG) is seen at their offices in New York in this file photograph from September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

(Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said it is more likely to cut American International Group Inc’s (AIG.N) ratings over the next two years now that the U.S. government has sold most of its shares in the insurance company.

S&P said AIG’s earnings compared to its obligations are relatively weak for a company with its rating, which makes a downgrade more likely over the next six to 24 months.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday sold $18 billion of AIG shares, bringing its stake in the insurer down to about 21.5 percent. At its peak, the government held more than 90 percent of AIG’s shares following the company’s $182 billion rescue.

The insurance company has paid off debt it owed the government, meaning AIG has less government support than before, S&P said.

The ratings agency affirmed AIG’s counterparty credit rating, used for derivatives transactions, at “A-,” the seventh highest level, but revised the outlook to “negative” from “stable.”

AIG shares fell 0.5 percent to $33.14 in late-morning trading.

Reporting By Dan Wilchins; Editing by Ben Berkowitz and Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.