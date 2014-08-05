FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG will not see abrupt course change: incoming CEO
August 5, 2014

AIG will not see abrupt course change: incoming CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of American International Group (AIG) is seen at their offices in New York in this file photograph from September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group (AIG.N) will not see a sudden shift in strategy in coming months as its leadership changes, the company’s incoming chief executive said on Tuesday.

“There will be no abrupt change in strategy,” said Peter Hancock, who will take the reins as CEO on Sept. 1, calling his appointment “a vote for continuity.”

Hancock, who spoke on a conference call with analysts, is the current head of the company’s property casualty business. He will succeed Bob Benmosche.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
