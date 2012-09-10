FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House: AIG sale shows "commitment to recover taxpayer money"
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 10, 2012 / 5:18 PM / 5 years ago

White House: AIG sale shows "commitment to recover taxpayer money"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury’s announcement that it is selling $18 billion of shares in American International Group (AIG.N) demonstrates a commitment to recover taxpayer money, the White House said on Monday.

”We have been committed to exiting those investments as quickly as practicable,“ White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said in a press briefing. ”What it does demonstrate is an ongoing commitment to recover taxpayer money.

“It’s safe to say the president is pleased with the progress being made as we wind down these investments,” he added.

The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve extended a combined $182 billion lifeline to AIG at the peak of the financial crisis, after the insurer became entangled in subprime-mortgage derivatives.

The sale of AIG stock brings the government’s stake in the insurer to 20 percent, down from 53 percent. AIG still owes U.S. taxpayers $23.3 billion, according to a tally by ProPublica.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Margaret Chadbourn, Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.