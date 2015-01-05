UAE's Air Arabia says buys 49 percent of Jordan's Petra Airlines

DUBAI (Reuters) - Air Arabia AIRA.DU has bought a 49 percent stake in Jordan’s Petra Airlines, the United Arab Emirates-based carrier said on Monday.

Petra Airlines will be rebranded as Air Arabia Jordan and the UAE carrier will establish a hub at Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport, with operations to commence under the new name in the first quarter, according to a statement to Dubai’s bourse.

Petra Airlines’ main shareholder, RUM Group RUMM.AM, will maintain a 51 per cent stake in the airline.