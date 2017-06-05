Air Arabia cuts flights between Sharjah and Doha from Tuesday

DUBAI (Reuters) - Air Arabia said on Monday it had suspended flights between Sharjah and Doha effective Tuesday until further notice.

The airline's last outbound flight from Sharjah to Doha will depart at 18:30 local time on Monday, while the last inbound flight from Doha to Sharjah will depart on Monday at 19:25 local time.

Passengers who hold existing reservations on Air Arabia flights to Doha after June 5 will be provided with the option of a full refund or booked to other destinations, it said.

The move came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.