FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Lufthansa deal to lease Air Berlin planes approved by German watchdog
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 30, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 7 months ago

Lufthansa deal to lease Air Berlin planes approved by German watchdog

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A flight information board shows cancelled flights during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 30, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cartel office on Monday approved plans by Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) to lease 38 crewed planes from smaller rival Air Berlin (AB1.DE), a deal which had drawn criticism from rival Ryanair (RYA.I).

The deal, agreed last year, brings a much needed financial lifeline to loss-making Air Berlin, which is part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, and allows Lufthansa to quickly expand its Eurowings budget unit.

Ryanair had raised objections to the deal, with CEO Michael O'Leary telling Reuters it was a "fig leaf" to mask Lufthansa's acquisition of its main domestic competitor.

The cartel office said on Monday that the wet lease deal had to be viewed differently to a takeover and that Lufthansa was only taking on planes, but not slots.

"Lufthansa has the chance to expand with these planes but that growth is not enough to block the deal," Andreas Mundt, head of the cartel office, said in a statement.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.