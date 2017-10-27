Easyjet to buy Air Berlin's Tegel operations for 40 million euros

(Reuters) - Britain’s Easyjet (EZJ.L) said on Friday that it has agreed to buy part of Air Berlin’s (AB1.DE) operations at Berlin Tegel Airport for 40 million euros ($46.43 million).

EasyJet Commercial passenger aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

EasyJet had said earlier it is interested in operations covering about 25 planes, predominantly at Berlin’s Tegel airport.

Air Berlin, beloved among Germans for its flights to holiday island Mallorca and also for the chocolate hearts it gives out after each flight, filed for administration in August.

($1 = 0.8615 euros)