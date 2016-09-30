FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin CEO reassures customers, says flights operating as normal
September 30, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Air Berlin CEO reassures customers, says flights operating as normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German carrier Air Berlin's aircrafts are pictured at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, September 29, 2016.Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Air Berlin (AB1.DE) sought to reassure customers over its planned drastic restructuring on Friday, saying it continues to operate all flights as scheduled.

Loss-making Air Berlin earlier this week announced sweeping changes to the company, including leasing 40 planes to Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), putting its popular tourist flights to destinations such as Mallorca in a separate unit and the loss of around 1,200 administrative jobs.

"I want to reassure every customer that we continue to operate all our flights as scheduled," Chief Executive Stefan Pichler said in a statement.

"We will communicate future schedule changes as a result of the forthcoming restructure well in advance."

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
