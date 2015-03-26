Air China posts 14 percent rise in 2014 net profit

Air China passenger jets are parked at Terminal Three of Beijing Capital International Airport September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - Air China Ltd (601111.SS) reported a 14 percent rise in 2014 net profit on Thursday, helped by lower oil prices and rising passenger numbers.

Profit rose to 3.78 billion yuan ($609 million) from 3.32 billion while revenue rose 7.4 percent, a stock exchange filing showed.

The airline did not provide guidance for 2015 but warned that competitive pressures were rising from Middle Eastern carriers as well as from domestic rivals that are introducing more international routes. The slowdown of China’s economy will also hurt civil aviation growth, the company warned.

Falling fuel prices have been a boon, however, with total fuel expenditures inching up 2.43 percent in 2014 despite passenger carrying capacity rising 10.2 percent year-on-year, led by a 17.5 percent increase in capacity for international flights, company data showed.

Cheap oil helped boost peer China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd’s (600115.SS) 2014 earnings by as much as 60 percent.

Fuel expense contributes to around 40 percent of total airline operating costs.

Passenger traffic at Beijing-based Air China increased 9 percent in total, with international trips rising 14.6 percent.

Air China’s passenger load factor for international routes amounted to 77 percent last year - the lowest of the major Chinese carriers. Load factors for China Eastern and China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd (600029.SS) stood at 79.2 percent and 79.5 percent, respectively.

Cathay Pacific, which hold a 20.13 percent stake in Air China, also attributed its weaker-than-expected annual earnings in part to lower-than-expected contribution from its partners.

Air China's Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 0.58 percent on Thursday ahead of the earning's announcement, lagging a 0.13 percent fall of the Heng Seng Index .HSI.