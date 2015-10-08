Air France union meeting to discuss strike planned for Tuesday: official

Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - A union at Air France has called for a meeting with other unions at the airline on Tuesday to decide whether to go ahead with strike plans, its head Miguel Fortea told Reuters on Thursday.

The hardline CGT union has called on unions to meet after strike plans were put hold earlier this week following the collapse of talks between them and managers with executives hounded from the meeting with their shirts torn from their backs.

Under French law, unions have to give a 48-hour warning before they go on strike. So far two of the biggest unions at the airline, the CFDT and CFE-CGC, have spurned strike calls.

Unions are up in arms at the airline over plans to cut 2,900 jobs at the struggling airline, triggering the fracas at the meeting with managers.