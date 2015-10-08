Air France pilot union says ready to resume talks with management

The Air France logo is seen on the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris on the second week of a strike by Air France pilots September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France’s (AIRF.PA) main pilot union SNPL is ready to resume talks with the carrier’s management over a planned restructuring, a union spokesman said on Thursday.

The airline’s unions are up in arms over plans to cut 2,900 jobs at the struggling airline, a move that triggered a fracas on Monday with executives hounded from a meeting, their shirts torn from their backs.

Air France-KLM Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac is expected to meet SNPL leaders alongside some of the company’s executives on Friday.

A majority of SNPL’s council voted in favor of a resumption of talks with management, spokesman Emmanuel Mistrali said.

“We want to resume negotiations, but we also want reasonable and justifiable efforts on behalf of pilots,” he said.

A spokesman for Air France declined to comment.

Air France announced on Monday that it planned to cut 2,900 jobs, including 300 pilots, and shed 14 planes from its long-haul fleet by 2017 as part of a “plan B” following a breakdown of talks with cabin crew.

Ground staff trade unions long ago accepted the company’s original, less draconian, cost-saving regime, in contrast to the pilots, who staged a strike a year ago that cost the company 500 million euros ($564 million).

The hardline CGT union has called on Air France unions to meet on Tuesday to decide whether to go ahead with strike plans.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)