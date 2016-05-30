FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM in talks to sell stake in catering unit to China's HNA
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 30, 2016 / 8:34 PM / a year ago

Air France-KLM in talks to sell stake in catering unit to China's HNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Air France-KLM is seen during the company's 2014 First-Half results presentation in Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) is entering exclusive negotiations with China’s HNA Group to sell a stake in its catering business Servair, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Monday.

A deal to sell 49.99 percent of Servair and transfer operational control to HNA would be based on an enterprise value of the catering unit of 475 million euros ($528.87 million), Air France said.

Aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA stepped up its global expansion by agreeing in April an all-cash deal to buy Swiss airline catering business Gategroup Holdings GATE.S for $1.5 billion.

“Subject to HNA’s acquisition of Gategroup, Air France and HNA intend to create the leading platform in the inflight catering business,” Air France said in a statement.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
