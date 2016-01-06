Air France KLM and French unit both made operating profit in 2015: CEO

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM and its French network Air France both made an operating profit in 2015, top company officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a new year ceremony, Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said the Franco-Dutch group would report a “positive operating result” but declined further comment ahead of annual results on Feb 18.

Frederic Gagey, head of the Air France network, said it was profitable in 2015 for the first time since 2008 but that cost-savings would remain a priority.

De Juniac said revenues from maintenance activities carried out on behalf of other carriers would equal the value of internal work within two years.