FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France-KLM chief confident of profit in 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 10, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Air France-KLM chief confident of profit in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alexandre de Juniac, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM, arrives to attend a press conference for the Air France-KLM 2014 annual results in Paris February 19, 2015.

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre de Junaic said on Tuesday he was “reasonably confident” the company would make a profit in 2015.

“That’s the undertaking we have made and we are reasonably confident,” he told France Inter Radio in an interview.

Analysts expect earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.23 billion euros ($2.41 billion) and net profit of 139 million euros this year according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

Reporting by Mark John and Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.