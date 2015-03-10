Air France-KLM chief confident of profit in 2015

Alexandre de Juniac, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM, arrives to attend a press conference for the Air France-KLM 2014 annual results in Paris February 19, 2015.

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre de Junaic said on Tuesday he was “reasonably confident” the company would make a profit in 2015.

“That’s the undertaking we have made and we are reasonably confident,” he told France Inter Radio in an interview.

Analysts expect earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.23 billion euros ($2.41 billion) and net profit of 139 million euros this year according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)