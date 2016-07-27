Air France-KLM says attacks hitting revenue

(L-R) Pieter Elbers, President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM, Pierre-Francois Riolacci, Chief Financial Officer of Air France-KLM Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM, and Frederic Gagey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France, attend the company's 2016 half year results presentation in Paris, July 27, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM joined other European airlines in warning of the impact on revenue this year of recent militant attacks in France and political uncertainties elsewhere as it reported a drop in sales and braced for a strike by its staff.

The second-quarter results were issued hours after a priest was killed by Islamist militants in France, adding to a spate of attacks in Europe that has knocked demand for travel and coming on top of the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

EasyJet PLC last week said it was unable to give an earnings forecast, while Germany's Lufthansa warned on profit. Low-cost carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air have maintained their targets, but said they will shift capacity away from Britain after its vote to quit the European Union.

Air France-KLM said it had seen the market get tougher over the last few months and that it was concerned about the attractiveness of France as a destination, with travelers from China and Japan staying away.

Jean-Marc Janaillac (C), Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM, and Pieter Elbers (L), President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM, arrive to attend the company's 2016 half year results presentation in Paris, July 27, 2016. John Schults

"We are seeing pressure for July and August," Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Francois Riolacci told journalists, saying he expected unit revenues - a measure of pricing - to decline in those months. Industry overcapacity on long-haul routes to and from Europe was not helping, he said.

The Franco-Dutch group is also dealing with more strikes after its two main cabin crew unions called for a week of walkouts, starting Wednesday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

It said revenues in the second quarter fell 5.2 percent to 6.22 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to 728 million euros from 557 million last year thanks to lower costs.

Analysts had on average expected revenue of 6.27 billion euros and EBITDA of 629 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The carrier maintained financial targets to cut unit costs by around 1 pct in 2016 and significantly reduce net debt.