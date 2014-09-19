FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France says pilots may continue strike until September 26
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Air France says pilots may continue strike until September 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Passengers wait at check-in counters during Air France one-week strike at Marseille airport September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France said pilots protesting over cost cuts and a new expansion strategy for its Transavia unit gave notice that they may extend their strike until next Friday.

Successive rounds of negotiations have failed to end the walkout, which began on Monday and has forced the carrier to cancel close to three-fifths of flights.

“I regret that our concrete proposals, designed to reassure our pilots, have to date not received a reasonable response,” Air France Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said in a statement on Friday.

The SNPL union warned on Thursday that pilots at Air France, part of Air France-KLM, could vote to extend a strike “indefinitely” if its demands were not met.

With an estimated 60 percent of its pilots participating in the strike, Air France said earlier that it expected to operate 45 percent of its flights on Friday and Saturday.

The company has put the cost of the strike at 10-15 million euros ($12.84-19.26 million) a day, which threatens to wipe out the 78 million euros in pre-tax profit that analysts had on average expected Air France-KLM to make this year.

Air France is trying to boost earnings through Transavia, but pilots are worried that it will use labor from cheaper foreign bases.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.