#Business News
September 22, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

SNPL pilots union says to pursue strike indefinitely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France’s (AIRF.PA) main pilot union said on Monday that it would pursue a strike until a solution to a dispute over strategy was found and demanded the withdrawal of plans to roll out the low-cost airline Transavia Europe.

“As long as management does not change its philosophy and as long as Air France management will not conduct real talks in a cooperative spirit to counter low-cost (airlines), Air France pilots will be on strike,” Jean-Louis Barber, head of the Air France section of the SNPL union told a news conference.

“We are now asking for the withdrawal of the Transavia Europe project,” he added, referring to a plan to create a low-cost subsidiary based in hubs outside of France, which Air France pilots say will create unfair wage competition.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Gregory Blachier

