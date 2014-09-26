FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French PM Valls says Air France strike 'must end'
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 26, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

French PM Valls says Air France strike 'must end'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARRAS France (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls called for an end to a strike by pilots at Air France over its low-cost airline expansion plans that entered its 12th day on Friday.

“This strike must end,” Valls told reporters. “This strike is intolerable for customers, this strike is intolerable for the company, Air France, this strike is intolerable for the country’s economy.”

He added that the striking pilots should accept a protocol put forward by the airline aimed at ending the conflict that included the withdrawal of plans to expand Transavia Europe.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.