FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France says passenger traffic rose 3.1 percent in August
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 8, 2014 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

Air France says passenger traffic rose 3.1 percent in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Air France Airbus A319 passenger jet makes its way on the tarmac before taking off at Orly airport, near Paris, August 5 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Monday that passenger traffic rose 3.1 percent in August, led by long-haul flights to Asia and the Americas.

The passenger load factor, a measure of the portion of capacity filled, rose 1.1 percentage points to 89 percent, the carrier said in a statement. Passenger numbers rose 2.1 percent to 7.3 million last month.

Cargo traffic fell 1.7 percent, with a load factor down 0.6 percentage points to 58.7 percent, the carrier added.

Reporting by Natalie Huet, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.