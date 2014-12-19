Air France-KLM shares fall sharply after third profit warning

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) opened down more than 7 percent on Friday after the Franco-Dutch airline group issued its third profit warning since July and announced new cost cuts.

The group trimmed its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 200 million euros ($246 million) to 1.5-1.6 billion late on Thursday, citing higher-than-expected pilot strike costs and weak long-haul revenues.

In early trading, shares in Europe’s second-largest traditional carrier were down 7.7 percent at 7.662 euros.

Air France-KLM said the way its fuel hedging contracts are structured were also partly to blame for the downgrade in its forecasts, which would also trigger a slowdown in deliveries of 10 Boeing (BA.N) 777 jets due in 2015 and 2016.