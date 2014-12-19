FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France-KLM shares fall sharply after third profit warning
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 19, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Air France-KLM shares fall sharply after third profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) opened down more than 7 percent on Friday after the Franco-Dutch airline group issued its third profit warning since July and announced new cost cuts.

The group trimmed its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 200 million euros ($246 million) to 1.5-1.6 billion late on Thursday, citing higher-than-expected pilot strike costs and weak long-haul revenues.

In early trading, shares in Europe’s second-largest traditional carrier were down 7.7 percent at 7.662 euros.

Air France-KLM said the way its fuel hedging contracts are structured were also partly to blame for the downgrade in its forecasts, which would also trigger a slowdown in deliveries of 10 Boeing (BA.N) 777 jets due in 2015 and 2016.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.