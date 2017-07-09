Jean-Marc Janaillac (C), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM and Chairman of Air France speaks to Reuters during a meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in Cancun, Mexico June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France There is a positive trend in air passenger traffic, Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM, told Reuters on Sunday.

The Franco-Dutch airline group will publish its traffic figures on Monday.

"Traffic, as is the case for all companies, is indeed dynamic right now. First quarter figures have been published, but there is a positive trend in the second quarter," Janaillac said on the sidelines of an economic forum in Aix-en-Provence.

The latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed that global demand for air travel rose 7.7 percent in May as almost all regions, excluding the Middle East and North America, posted record-high May load factors.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)