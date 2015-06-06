Air Lease Corp 'very happy' with order book: president

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp is “very happy” with its fleet and existing aircraft orders, its President John Plueger said in an interview Friday, almost a week before jet manufacturers ramp up their efforts to sell planes at the Paris Air Show.

The remarks hinted that the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor might not place large orders in the coming weeks, although Plueger said the company constantly evaluates potential plane purchases.

Manufacturers are heading to the June 15-21 air show with high hopes, with Airbus Group SE predicting that airlines and lessors may order from it several hundred planes.

Plueger said it remains to be seen whether Air Lease will purchase the Boeing Co 777X, the newest commercial plane in Boeing’s fleet, even though it has played an advisory role in its production.

“Boeing is always pushing us for the 777X,” he said, adding that the lessor only could land delivery slots of the widebody jet as early as the “2022, ‘23, ‘24 time-frame, which is pretty far out there for most lessors.”

By contrast, Plueger said he continues to see large demand by airlines globally for smaller, single-aisle planes. In particular, he said Air Lease in the future will look to buy more Boeing 737-MAX jets and more planes from the A320neo family, although he said there is no time-frame for the orders.

He said Air Lease also has future interest in Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft, and a few more A330neos and A350s - all widebody jets.

As Airbus struggles to find buyers for its largest jet, the A380, Plueger said new customers may be waiting to see what a re-engined version of the plane would look like, and when it would be available. Airbus has said an A380 revamp is not currently on its agenda.

Air Lease earned $19.3 million last quarter, or 19 cents per diluted share. The stronger U.S. dollar is encouraging airlines to sell and lease back their planes to the benefit of the leasing industry.

“I see ownership changes more than I see” industry consolidation, Plueger said, despite the merger of AerCap Holdings NV and American International Group Inc’s subsidiary International Lease Finance Corporation closing last year.