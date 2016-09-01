U.S. says American Air Liquide Holdings can sell some assets to Matheson Tri-Gas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Thursday said they have approved American Air Liquide Holdings' bid to sell some of its assets to Matheson Tri-Gas in order to settle charges that its recent merger with Airgas Inc would have harmed industrial gas competition.

France's Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA), American Air Liquide Holdings' parent company, bought Airgas, the leader in U.S. packaged gases, in May. Matheson Tri-Gas Inc is owned by Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp (4091.T).