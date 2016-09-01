U.S. says American Air Liquide Holdings can sell some assets to Matheson Tri-Gas

JP Morgan Asset Management acquires solar developer Sonnedix
LONDON J.P. Morgan Asset Management has acquired nearly all of solar power developer Sonnedix Group, the companies said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON U.S. regulators on Thursday said they have approved American Air Liquide Holdings' bid to sell some of its assets to Matheson Tri-Gas in order to settle charges that its recent merger with Airgas Inc would have harmed industrial gas competition.
France's Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA), American Air Liquide Holdings' parent company, bought Airgas, the leader in U.S. packaged gases, in May. Matheson Tri-Gas Inc is owned by Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp (4091.T).
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey)
CHICAGO A group of SandRidge Energy Inc shareholders is accusing the oil and gas producer of grossly understating its value, threatening to derail a prepackaged bankruptcy agreement with its lenders.
MILAN/ROME An Italian court said on Thursday it upheld its decision not to freeze a bid by Cairo Communication for publisher RCS Mediagroup , rejecting a request by a consortium of rival bidders.