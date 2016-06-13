FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Air Mauritius swings to full-year profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 13, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Air Mauritius swings to full-year profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - Air Mauritius AIMK.MZ swung to a pretax profit of 16.62 million euros in the year ended March 31 from a loss of 23.57 million euros a year earlier helped by lower oil prices and higher passenger numbers, the company said on Monday.

“The results for the year under review have been positively impacted by lower oil prices and an increase in passengers but tempered by the depreciation of the euro, hedge payouts and a decrease in yield,” the airline said in a statement.

The Indian Ocean island's national carrier said its passenger numbers grew 10 percent to 1,499,411.

In May it added two new destinations, Maputo and Dar es Salaam, and is expected to start operations to Guangzhou, China, in July.

Revenue rose to 490 million euros from 465 million, it said.

It said competition had increased due to more airlines entering Mauritius, including low cost and seasonal charter carriers.

“This is resulting to an oversupply of seat/cargo capacity in an already price sensitive market entailing further yield dilution,” the airline said.

Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by George Obulutsa and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.