FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
FAA proposes $892,500 civil penalty against Air Methods Corp
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 14, 2016 / 7:36 PM / a year ago

FAA proposes $892,500 civil penalty against Air Methods Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has proposed slapping a $892,500 civil penalty on Air Methods Corp for allegedly operating a helicopter on passenger-carrying flights when it was not airworthy, the Transportation Department said on Wednesday.

The FAA alleges that Air Methods continued to operate an Airbus EC-135 helicopter after being told by an FAA inspector in 2014 the aircraft's pitot tubes were severely corroded, the Transportation Department said in a statement. Pitot tubes are components in a system that measures an aircraft's airspeed.

Air Methods has 30 days from receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.