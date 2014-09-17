Air Methods plans expansion as helicopter tourism takes off

(Reuters) - Two years after it began flying tourists over the Grand Canyon, Air Methods Corp is looking to expand its U.S. travel business as a lucrative sideline to its air ambulance services.

It might seem an unorthodox use of the company’s 400-strong helicopter fleet. Chief Executive Aaron Todd, however, expects tourism to be a significant driver of revenue for Air Methods as U.S. consumer confidence returns.

The country’s largest publicly traded air ambulance company entered the business when it bought Las Vegas-based Sundance Helicopters in 2012. Last year, it bought a company specializing in aerial tours of Hawaii.

“We would certainly have an interest in remaining acquisitive,” Todd told Reuters in an interview.

Englewood, Colorado-based Air Methods, which has a market capitalization of $2.2 billion, is betting on growing tourist demand as U.S. consumer confidence rises to its highest level in nearly seven years.

The company is alone among its rivals, which include Air Medical Group Holdings, PHI Inc and Metro Aviation Inc, in pushing into the $500 million U.S. helicopter tourism market.

“Maybe it looked a little odd or out of character,” said Richard Close, a healthcare equity analyst at Avondale Partners, “but I think some of the decisions and byproducts are definitely positive.”

Todd said he expected tourism to increase its share of Air Methods’ revenue to more than 10 percent this year from 6 percent in 2013. The company’s 2013 revenue was $881.6 million.

Analysts expect Air Methods’ earnings to rise 70 percent in 2014 and about 10 percent in each of the next four years, StarMine data shows. Of seven analysts covering the stock, four have “strong buy” and three have “buy” ratings.

As of Tuesday’s close of $55.24, the company’s shares had jumped more than 30 percent in the past 12 months.

FLYING HIGH

Based on revenue, Air Methods says it has 28 percent of the $3 billion U.S. market for air medical transportation services.

While it is unlikely that tourist flights will ever eclipse medical services as the main source of revenue, the number of tourists to fly in the company’s helicopters last year — more than 220,000 — was four times the number of patients flown.

Air Methods paid about $50 million for Sundance, which charges from $200 for its Grand Canyon tours and flies tourists over Las Vegas for as little as $79.

The company paid $67 million for Blue Hawaiian, whose helicopters have been used for aerial shots in movies such as Jurassic Park and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

“We certainly could potentially pay higher than what we paid for these companies,” said Todd, asked about more acquisitions.

Jordan Fogel, partner at Deerfield Management Co, which owns about 1 percent of Air Methods, said there was sufficient demand for expansion, either by acquiring tour operators in Hawaii and the Grand Canyon area or by adding new helicopters to its fleet.

Young pilots who cut their teeth on tourist flights will also gain experience needed to fly medical missions, giving Air Methods an edge over rivals when employing pilots for its core business.

“The businesses are not so different,” said Fogel. “They are flying helicopters.”