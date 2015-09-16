Air Products to spin off materials technologies business

(Reuters) - Industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc said it planned to spin off its materials technologies business into a publicly traded company before September 2016.

Shares of the company, whose largest shareholder is Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management LP, were up 3 percent at $142.90 in after-market trading on Wednesday.

The materials technologies business supplies products to the semiconductor, cleaning and adhesives industries and had sales of $539.8 million for the quarter ended June 30. The business accounted for about 22 percent of total sales.

The spinoff, which will leave Air Products with its industrial gases business, will be tax-free to shareholders, the company said.

Air Products said in September last year that it would reorganize its businesses into seven reporting segments.

Activist investor Ackman had been pushing Air Products last year to divest volatile units and had said the company was undervalued.

Pershing Square held a 9.56 percent stake in the company as of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Air Products also named Seifi Ghasemi as its new chief executive last June.

Ghasemi will be the non-executive chairman of the new company, while Guillermo Novo, currently executive vice president - materials technologies, will be the chief executive, the company said.

The company’s shares closed 2 percent higher at $138.68 on Wednesday in regular trading.