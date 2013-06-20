FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Airbus offers 'regional' A350 - sales chief
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Exclusive: Airbus offers 'regional' A350 - sales chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus sales chief John Leahy attends a final news conference at the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus EAD.PA is offering airlines a shorter-range “regional” version of its A350-900 passenger jet, sales chief John Leahy told Reuters at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.

The previously undisclosed move emerged two days after Boeing (BA.N) launched a larger version of its 787 Dreamliner, designed for airlines willing to surrender part of the range of its newest jets to carry more people on dense, intra-Asian routes.

The “regional” version of Europe’s newest passenger jet does not involve design changes to the A350, which first flew last week, but it will be offered with lower-thrust Rolls-Royce (RR.L) engines tuned for shorter routes than the baseline model.

“I have a regional version...On the A350-900 there is a regional version with de-rated thrust,” Leahy told Reuters.

An Airbus spokeswoman said the regional A350 would “match the payload-range capability of the (Boeing) 787-10”.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.