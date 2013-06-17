FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa confirms $10.4 billion order for Airbus A320s
#Business News
June 17, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

Lufthansa confirms $10.4 billion order for Airbus A320s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The tails of German air carrier Lufthansa aircraft are seen at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) confirmed an order for 100 Airbus A320-family aircraft worth around $10.4 billion at list prices at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The airline said it ordered 30 A320s, as well as 35 A320neo and 35 A321neo aircraft, with deliveries expected between 2015 and 2025.

Lufthansa added that it had not yet reached a deal on the purchase of two A380 superjumbos, which had also been approved by Lufthansa’s supervisory board earlier this year.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
