FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pratt sees 1,000 geared turbo fan orders at show
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 18, 2013 / 7:43 AM / in 4 years

Pratt sees 1,000 geared turbo fan orders at show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) said on Tuesday that it expects to log 1,000 orders for its geared turbo fan aircraft engine at the Paris Airshow, adding to a backlog of 3,500 engines.

The company was chosen to power the next-generation Embraer (EMBR3.SA) E-Jet, which launched on Monday with up to 365 potential orders.

The geared turbo fan engine is also on the Bombardier (BBDb.TO) CSeries jet due for first flight later this month, and three other platforms.

Pratt & Whitney added that revenue was expected to double to more than $24 billion by 2020 from $12.2 billion in 2010 as production rises to levels not seen since the 1980s.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.