International air traffic climbs 5.3 percent in August: IATA

GENEVA (Reuters) - International air passenger traffic rose by 5.3 percent in August year-on-year, led by strong growth from Middle Eastern airlines, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.

Passenger traffic has grown every month this year versus 2011, helped by robust growth among Middle Eastern and South American carriers.

International air freight traffic fell by 1.3 percent in August versus the same period in 2011, IATA said.