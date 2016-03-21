FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon says some warrants in Air Transport Services exercisable by July 8
March 18, 2016 / 11:19 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon says some warrants in Air Transport Services exercisable by July 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An "Amazon Fresh" delivery truck is seen parked in Brooklyn, New York, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

(This March 18 story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Amazon has warrants to buy 9.99 percent stake in Air Transport Services, not that it has bought that stake)

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said it has warrants to buy a stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG.O), 9.99 percent of which will become exercisable as of July 8 or when Air Transport holds its shareholder meeting - whichever comes first. (1.usa.gov/1Zb30XF)

Amazon said last week it had signed a deal with ATSG to lease 20 Boeing (BA.N) 767 widebody freighter aircraft to handle more of its own deliveries in the United States.

As part of the agreement, Amazon has the right to buy up to 19.9 percent of ATSG’s stock over five years at $9.73 per share.

ASTG shares closed at $14.56 on Friday.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

