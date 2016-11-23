FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DHL expects Americas shipments to be delayed until Thursday
#Business News
November 23, 2016 / 10:28 PM / 9 months ago

DHL expects Americas shipments to be delayed until Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A distribution centre of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL is pictured in Obertshausen, Germany June 15, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE), said on Wednesday that it expected some inbound and outbound shipments to the Americas to continue to be delayed until Thursday due to a strike by pilots at cargo airline ABX Air.

Some 250 ABX Air pilots, who are represented by the Teamsters union, went on strike early Tuesday, affecting around 75 flights, mostly for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and DHL.

A federal court ruling is expected later on Wednesday that will either reject or approve a request by ABX Air for a temporary restraining order against the strike.

"We have put in place contingency plans to lessen the impact for customers. We are continuing to monitor the situation," DHL spokeswoman Bea Garcia said in an email to Reuters.

Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

