GENEVA (Reuters) - Global air travel demand grew by 6 percent in March from a year earlier, led by emerging markets, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

Growth in passenger traffic was strongest in the Middle East where demand grew 15.6 percent and outstripped growth in capacity, meaning fewer empty seats.