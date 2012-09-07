FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia close to major new Airbus deal -sources
September 7, 2012 / 10:50 PM / 5 years ago

AirAsia close to major new Airbus deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Air Asia Airbus A320-200 aircraft approaches its parking space at the Low Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia (AIRA.KL) is putting the finishing touches to a deal to buy up to 100 Airbus EAD.PA passenger jets as it expands internationally, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal, potentially worth around $9 billion, is designed to fuel the growth of what is fast becoming a cluster of related airlines under AirAsia’s founder Tony Fernandes, who placed a record order for Airbus jets last year.

If confirmed, the deal could will a setback to Canada’s Bombardier (BBDb.TO) which has tried to persuade Asia’s largest budget carrier to choose its alternative new CSeries jet.

Talks are at the final stage but the Airbus deal will probably not be ready in time to be announced at next week’s Berlin Airshow, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
